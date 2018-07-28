Alabama Ranked 8th for Fatal Motorcycle Accidents in 2016

Insurance group says most deadly accidents are in southern states.

by Tim Lennox



The Auto Insurance Center says Alabama ranks 8th worst for motorcycle deaths….while that’s high, neighboring Mississippi ranked number one—the most dangerous state in the u-s.

the center found states in the south had the highest rates of motorcycle fatalities.

“How many individuals die on motorcycles each year? Employing data from the National Highway Traffic Administration, our analysis compares rates of motorcycle crashes to accidents involving other vehicles, gauging the true hazards of getting behind the handlebars. We also explore regional differences in motorcyclist mortality and how state-regulated helmet laws might influence tragic outcomes.”

Read the entire report HERE.