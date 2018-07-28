Hot Weekend, Rain To Come

by Matt Breland

For the rest of the weekend expect mostly dry and really warm conditions. Sunday will bring temperatures in the low 90s and limited cloud cover, so there will be abundant sunshine. By Monday the highs stay in the low 90s and chances for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms return and will likely occur toward the southern portions of the state. The highest rain chances will be Tuesday and Wednesday as a larger scale weather system will allow moisture to favor a rainy Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday Morning. The rest of the week we will see humid conditions but temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but heat indices remain in the 90s.