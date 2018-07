Two dead in Autuaga County Murder-Suicide

by Brianna Davis

Prattville police are investigating a murder suicide. Authorities say Derico Houser, 39, shot and killed his ex-wife Friday around 6 pm.

Police issued an alert for Houser’s arrest but he was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday morning.

Houser had military training and said to be suffering from PTSD.