Rain Showers by Next week!

by Matt Breland

Tonight expect lows to reach the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies above us. Tomorrow the day will start of with partly cloudy skies and then we easily climb to the low 90s by the afternoon. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase as the evening rolls around. By Tuesday, cloudy conditions will be around most of the day with widespread showers and thunderstorms that will likely occur during the afternoon hours, temperatures will be in the upper 80s but feels like temperatures will still be in the mid 90s. A repeat of Tuesday is likely on Wednesday as well. Thursday will still bring mostly cloudy conditions with some peaks of sunshine, but rain showers will still be likely around the afternoon hours. The rest of the week will return to normal summertime weather functions with warm temperatures in the lower 90s and afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms.