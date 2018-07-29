Rosa Parks Letter Will Stay in Montgomery.

Graetz family buys Parks letter describing the bombing of their home.

by Tim Lennox

The handwritten letter by Rosa Parks describing the double bombings of the home of Rev. Robert and Jeannie Graetz. The paperwork was offered for auction in New York on Friday, and the Graetz family was able to make the winning bid. They’ll donate it to Alabama State University. Parks wrote that in the aftermath of the bombing, “we went and offered to help. We began sweeping up.”

The house Rosa Parks lived in when she moved to Detroit was also offered for auction, but it did not sell. The auction house says there are interested buyers for the house.