CBS CEO Continues Duties Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

by Alabama News Network Staff

CBS says it will keep CEO Les Moonves in place while an outside counsel investigates sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The company also says it will postpone its annual shareholders meeting, scheduled to take place Aug. 10, to a later date.

On Friday, a New Yorker article quoted six women spanning three decades accusing Moonves of sexual harassing them. The CBS chief has been a prominent figure in television for decades, credited with turning around a network that had been mired for years at the ratings bottom.

Among other things, Moonves has had a knack for picking hit shows like “Survivor” and “The Big Bang Theory.”