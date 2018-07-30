Longtime Friend of Roy Moore Seeks Alabama Chief Justice Job

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama firebrand Roy Moore fell short in his quest to become a U.S. senator, but one of his longtime allies could soon take over as the state’s chief justice. Like Moore, Justice Tom Parker sees state courts as a battleground for making abortion and same-sex marriage illegal again.

Parker is now the Republican nominee in one of the nation’s most anticipated state races of November. He’s facing county Judge Bob Vance, who would become the only Democrat on Alabama’s Supreme Court.

Parker previously worked for Moore and often voted with him on the bench. His campaign depicts the courts as a “battleground for our God-given rights as free people” and to overturn U.S. Supreme Court decisions that legalized abortion and same-sex marriage.

He anticipates using Alabama’s courts to send cases to Washington so that President Donald Trump’s conservative court majority can reverse what he calls “horrible” decisions.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)