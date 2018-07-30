Montgomery County Arrests: July 23-29

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/37 Phillip Zimmer Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (2 counts)

2/37 Kerrick Williams Arrest Date: 7/25/18 Charge(s): Child Support

3/37 Darryl Williams Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): On loan from DOC

4/37 Jimmy Walker Arrest Date: 7/23/18 Charge(s): On loan from DOC

5/37 Amini Tucker Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Kidnapping 1st



6/37 Scott Thompson Arrest Date: 7/23/18 Charge(s): Reckless Endangerment

7/37 Byron Smith Arrest Date: 7/24/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

8/37 Clyde Smiley Arrest Date: 7/23/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

9/37 Jaquan Sanders Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

10/37 Jeremy Rimmer Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (3 counts), Burglary II, & Theft of Property 4th (2 counts)



11/37 Raylene Rhodes Arrest Date: 7/25/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card

12/37 Leslie Palmer Arrest Date: 7/23/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation & Theft of Property

13/37 Donyell Orum Arrest Date: 7/23/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling, Theft of Property 3rd, & Probation Violation

14/37 Joshua Newton Arrest Date: 7/24/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

15/37 Patrick Moore Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s):On loan from DOC



16/37 Calvin Monceaux III Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

17/37 Robert Missildine Arrest Date: 7/23/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

18/37 Ronnie McDaniel Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

19/37 Desmond Marcus Arrest Date: 7/24/18 Charge(s): Unemployment Compensation Violation

20/37 Christopher Johnson Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation



21/37 Bryant James Arrest Date: 7/28/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency

22/37 Brittany James Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd

23/37 Jamario Hubbard Arrest Date: 7/23/18 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 1st

24/37 Jeremy Hogan Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): Giving False name to Law Enforcement Officer

25/37 Jessica Haggard Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd



26/37 Cedric Gregory Arrest Date: 7/24/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

27/37 Pamela Goldsmith Arrest Date: 7/24/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

28/37 John Galietti Arrest Date: 7/24/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

29/37 Al Felder Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): On loan from DOC

30/37 Anthony Davis Arrest Date: 7/25/18 Charge(s): On loan from DOC



31/37 Terrance Cleveland Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

32/37 Mario Brown Arrest Date: 7/25/18 Charge(s): No Drivers License, Parole Violation, & Speed Less 25MPH

33/37 Quentin Bloodworth Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd

34/37 Lee Ball Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

35/37 Summer Ammons Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card (2 counts)



36/37 Latrell Alexander Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): On loan from DOC

37/37 Harold Abrams Arrest Date: 7/25/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only











































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates July 23rd through July 29th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.