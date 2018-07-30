Montgomery County Arrests: July 23-29 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jul 30, 2018 11:57 AM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/37Phillip Zimmer Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 2/37Kerrick Williams Arrest Date: 7/25/18 Charge(s): Child Support Show Caption Hide Caption 3/37Darryl Williams Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): On loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 4/37Jimmy Walker Arrest Date: 7/23/18 Charge(s): On loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 5/37Amini Tucker Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Kidnapping 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 6/37Scott Thompson Arrest Date: 7/23/18 Charge(s): Reckless Endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 7/37Byron Smith Arrest Date: 7/24/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/37Clyde Smiley Arrest Date: 7/23/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 9/37Jaquan Sanders Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 10/37Jeremy Rimmer Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (3 counts), Burglary II, & Theft of Property 4th (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 11/37Raylene Rhodes Arrest Date: 7/25/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card Show Caption Hide Caption 12/37Leslie Palmer Arrest Date: 7/23/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation & Theft of Property Show Caption Hide Caption 13/37Donyell Orum Arrest Date: 7/23/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling, Theft of Property 3rd, & Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/37Joshua Newton Arrest Date: 7/24/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 15/37Patrick Moore Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s):On loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 16/37Calvin Monceaux III Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 17/37Robert Missildine Arrest Date: 7/23/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/37Ronnie McDaniel Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 19/37Desmond Marcus Arrest Date: 7/24/18 Charge(s): Unemployment Compensation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/37Christopher Johnson Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/37Bryant James Arrest Date: 7/28/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 22/37Brittany James Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 23/37Jamario Hubbard Arrest Date: 7/23/18 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 24/37Jeremy Hogan Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): Giving False name to Law Enforcement Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 25/37Jessica Haggard Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 26/37Cedric Gregory Arrest Date: 7/24/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 27/37Pamela Goldsmith Arrest Date: 7/24/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 28/37John Galietti Arrest Date: 7/24/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 29/37Al Felder Arrest Date: 7/26/18 Charge(s): On loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 30/37Anthony Davis Arrest Date: 7/25/18 Charge(s): On loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 31/37Terrance Cleveland Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 32/37Mario Brown Arrest Date: 7/25/18 Charge(s): No Drivers License, Parole Violation, & Speed Less 25MPH Show Caption Hide Caption 33/37Quentin Bloodworth Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 34/37Lee Ball Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 35/37Summer Ammons Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 36/37Latrell Alexander Arrest Date: 7/27/18 Charge(s): On loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 37/37Harold Abrams Arrest Date: 7/25/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates July 23rd through July 29th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts BikeShare Now Available for Troy Community Longtime Friend of Roy Moore Seeks Alabama Chief J... Defense Seeks To Recuse Judge, District Attorney&#... State School Superintendent Gives Guidance on Prog...