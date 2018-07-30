Montgomery County Arrests: July 23-29

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates July 23rd through July 29th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty.  A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.

Related Posts

BikeShare Now Available for Troy Community
Longtime Friend of Roy Moore Seeks Alabama Chief J...
Defense Seeks To Recuse Judge, District Attorney&#...
State School Superintendent Gives Guidance on Prog...