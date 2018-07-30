Rain and storms likely for a few more days.

by Ben Lang

Scattered showers and storms returned to a large portion of the area this afternoon. Most of these come to and end overnight, but a few isolated showers or even storms remain possible. Lows settle in the mid 70s.

High coverage of rain and storms, especially during the afternoons, continues for a few more days. That’s because of a front to our northwest that will stall near the MS/AL border through Wednesday. The early morning on Tuesday looks mainly dry, but we’ll likely see rain get going by the late morning, and continuing through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be held in the 80s. Though rain coverage dwindles at night, it does look like some hangs on through Tuesday night.

Rain is likely again on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Right now it looks like Thursday and Friday feature numerous afternoon showers and storms too. We’ll finally trend drier next weekend, but scattered afternoon storms are a possibility Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures returning to the low 90s.