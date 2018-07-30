Wet Week of Weather Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN CHANCES ON THE INCREASE: The drier air which has been in place the last few days is being replace by a more moist and unstable airmass. Precipitable water values will be around 2.00 inches by the start of the afternoon; clouds will be increasing throughout the day, and showers and storms should start developing soon after the lunchtime hour. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s, and with the increase in humidity values, the heat index will be in the mid-90s to just over 100 degrees. Rain chances throughout the day will be around 40-50%.

Along with the more humid airmass, we will also be on the southern end of a trough, and an impulse of energy will bring an increased risk of showers and storms during the late night and into the overnight hours. At this point, severe weather is not expected, but a couple of storms may become strong with gusty winds. Lows will be down in the lower to mid-70s. Rain chances for the evening through midnight will be around 40%.

WET AT TIMES: Shower and thunderstorms chances will continue to be higher as a more moisture-rich airmass takes over and keeps the air unstable throughout the work week across Central Alabama. The good news is that with the cloud cover and rain, we’ll see highs mostly in the 80s for Tuesday through Friday. Rain chances on each day will be in the 60-80% range for any one location, with the higher chances of showers and storms occurring on Tuesday. We may need to watch for a few stronger storms on Tuesday as well, but organized severe weather is unlikely at this point. Over the next seven days, many locations could receive 2-5 inches of beneficial rain.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change for next weekend as well, as we’ll continue to have unstable and moist air over Central Alabama. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with the standard chance of scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on both days.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the next 5 days, the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico is expected to be free from any tropical development.

Have a great day!

Ryan