Grant Approved to Expand Production Facility in Eclectic, Creating 20 New Jobs

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $200,000 Community Development Block Grant to the town of Eclectic to assist in expansion of a production facility, creating 20 new jobs.

The town will use grant funds to improve the existing roads leading in and out of the industrial park where Madix Inc. is located. Madix, which designs and manufactures displays, panels and platforms for retail stores, intends to expand its facility and create 20 new jobs. The expansion will increase the amount of truck traffic on Middle Road and Madix Drive which have already deteriorated due to heavy use from trucks traveling to and from the facility.

“Assisting with job creation is a top priority for my administration,” Ivey said. “This grant will enable Eclectic to improve important roads and aid Madix in expanding its production and shipping ability, which will create new jobs.”

The project will include an update to 835 feet of Middle Road as well as improvements over the culvert on Madix Drive. The town is contributing $75,256 in matching funds to complete the project.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Bringing more jobs to rural Alabama is important to both Gov. Ivey and me,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “With the governor’s leadership, ADECA is pleased to partner with Eclectic to improve these roads and increase the number of job opportunities for residents.”

ADECA administers an array of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

Ivey notified Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport the grant had been approved.