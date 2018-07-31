Launch Trampoline Park

Michael Valdez

by Chris Searcy

Our Chris Searcy of Good Morning Chris was with Michael Valdez of Launch trampoline park today. They had a blast touring this beautiful facility.

PARK INFO

Launch Trampoline Park is a 35,000 sq. ft. indoor sports and family entertainment facility NOW OPEN in Prattville, Alabama! With over 16,000 sq. feet of connected trampolines forming one GIANT jumping surface and angled trampoline walls to bounce off of, Launch will get your whole family off the couch and in the air in no time!

Launch Trampoline Park is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. We offer guests a wide variety of physical activities including open jump time, group exercise classes, trampoline dodgeball, and foam pit fun! This makes us the perfect venue for your next date night, birthday party, family event, corporate event, church outing, or fundraiser!