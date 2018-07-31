MPS Board Sets Goals for Start of School Year

by Ellis Eskew

The Montgomery County Board of Education meets once more before the start of the school year, and president Robert Porterfield says there are goals he plans to achieve.

“MPS will remain an accredited school system. Not only that, we will do what is necessary to do that the structure is retained here at this board and this district will move out of intervention,” said Porterfield.

The Chief Administrative Officer Terry Roller gave progress on the AdvancEd Review that came out in May.

But some board members say they have been left out of the plans.

“We want to be included. I have never sat up here in the four years I’ve been here and said what I am saying now. I’m frustrated,” said Lesa Keith.

“When this doesn’t go well, we are pointing at you,” said Melissa Snowden pointing at Roller.

Roller assured the board there are plans in place for involvement.

“Six priorities that we are focusing on. There are district level folks that have been assigned these priorities . They have teams underneath them. They are setting deadlines. They are setting schedules. They are meeting. They are working through these priorities. And then there are 31 directives. So people ask me what is our plan? Our plan is to execute successfully all 31 directives by December,” said Roller.

The first budget hearing for the 2019 fiscal year is Tuesday, August 14th.