MPS Superintendent On Changes Coming to School Board

by Andrew James

The Montgomery County School Board will look very different later this year. As it stands right now, there could be as many as five new board members taking office in December.

Here are the changes we know are coming so far: incumbents Robert Porterfield, who is serving as board president, and Melissa Snowden both lost in the primary races, Eleanor Dawkins and Durden Dean did not run for re-election and Lesa Keith faces a challenge in the general election in November.

“As a superintendent I never get into that role of happy, sad whatever,” explained MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.

She says her role is to focus on day to day operations for the school district, while the board focuses on governance, but she says sometimes it is also her job to keep the board in the right lane. Faced with a board that has been no stranger to conflict between members or with the state superintendent about the ongoing state intervention, here’s what she had to say about moving forward:

“Let’s do what we have to do so this is a smooth operation, that doesn’t mean it’s not hard work.”

Even though some board members have already been defeated, these changes do not go into effect until the beginning of December. The general election is November 6th.