Numerous Showers and Storms Expected

by Ryan Stinnett

UMBRELLA NEEDED!!!: At the surface, moisture-rich southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico will continue to transport moisture north. In the upper-levels, a trough is digging down into the Mississippi Valley and the cooler air and enhanced uplift associated with it will help ignite showers and storms on a daily basis and could even allow for a few “marginally” severe storms with gusty winds and hail today. The SPC has much of the state highlighted in this risk today.

Though the greatest coverage of convection will come during the afternoon and evening hours, a shower or storm is possible at anytime. For the rest of the work week, I would keep the umbrella close as scattered to numerous showers and storms will occur on a daily basis. We do not expect widespread severe weather this week, but as we have seen through out the summer, summer time storms can pack a punch with gusty winds and hail, and of course, tremendous amounts of lightning and intense rainfall. Between now and Friday, much of Central Alabama could receive 1-5 inches of rain. Of course, this will be very hit or miss with some locations getting a lot, while some locations not receiving all that much.

Temperatures this week will be below average for late July and early August as mid to upper 80s are expected. Despite the “cooler temps” it is going to be muggy and we will bring back the saying “Air You Can Wear!”

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not a lot of change expected with scattered showers and storms on a daily basis. Highs in the upper 80s, with very humid afternoon. Calm, muggy nights with lows in the lower 70s for most locations.

INTO NEXT WEEK: By early next week, the upper trough axis will be over the Southeast US, so we stay out of any excessive heat, but those daily showers remain possible with highs near 90.

TROPICAL UPDATE: All is calm in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico and tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan