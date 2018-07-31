One Dead in Northern Boulevard at Coliseum Boulevard Car Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in one fatality.

On Monday, July 30, Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to the Northern Boulevard at Coliseum Boulevard in reference to a two- vehicle crash involving a 2007 GMC F7B, and a 2014 Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Toyota Corolla, Gina Peters, 50, of Prattville sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC F7B sustained minor injuries.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the Toyota Corolla was traveling east on the Northern Boulevard when it collided into the rear of the GMC.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing, and no further information is available for release at this time.