Heavy Rain At Times Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Widespread rain with a few embedded storms continue today. The flash flood watch remains in effect through 7PM Thursday night. An additional 1-3″ of rain is possible, which could lead to localized flooding and ponding on roadways. Temperatures only reach the low 80s today if a little sun can break through the clouds, otherwise they will hover in the 70s throughout the day. Expect scattered showers at times throughout tonight, with lows in the low 70s.

More rain is likely Thursday with the persistent stationary front still hanging out between the Mississippi and Alabama state border. Again, temperatures only reach the low to mid 80s, and expect the rain to move through in waves throughout the day. The front finally weakens on Friday, but with plenty of available gulf moisture, we’ll see another high coverage of at least afternoon storms.

We’ll transition back to a more typical summer pattern this weekend. Mainly afternoon storms are expected Saturday and Sunday, with high temps back in the low 90s. It could get even warmer next week with highs nearing the mid 90s, and only isolated afternoon storms to provide heat relief.