Judge Temporarily Halts Release Of Blueprints For 3D Printed Guns

by Jalea Brooks

The fight involving a Texas man who distributed blueprints to create a 3d-printed plastic gun seems to be at a standstill. A judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday that is blocking him from posting the blueprints for the untraceable and undetectable guns, at least for now.

In April – the government settled a case with “Defense Distributed” allowing the Texas-based non-profit to start posting downloadable designs for 3-d printed guns on August first. They weren’t supposed to be available before midnight Tuesday night but it turns out the founder of a radical pro-gun group had already posted the blue prints online.

following the restraining order 10 blueprints that detail how to make 3D-printed firearms appear to be offline, but reports say thousands were able to download the blueprints before they were taken down.

With these blue prints anyone with internet access can download the schematics for an untraceable, plastic version of a semiautomatic rifle like the AR-15, and 3D print it in the privacy of their own home.

Opponents fear is that these downloadable guns are unregistered and very difficult to detect, even with metal detectors, and will be available to anyone regardless of age, mental health or criminal history.

Tuesday President Trump tweeted “I am looking into 3-d plastic guns being sold to the public. already spoke to the NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense”.

I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

A day before Cody Wilson, who created the 3-d blueprints tweeted, I am now being sued by at least 21 State Attorneys General.”

I am now being sued by at least 21 state attorneys general. If you want your Second Amendment online, THIS is the fight. Join me: https://t.co/vEBBktsKS6 — Cody R. Wilson (@Radomysisky) July 30, 2018

Alabama is not one of those states. Alabama News Network reached out to the republican nominee for Attorney General—Steve Marshall—for comment on the issue; his office says he has not released a statement.

We also reached out to democratic nominee for Attorney General joe siegelman who replied with this emailed statement saying

“I respect and would adhere to any applicable court ruling. Entirely unregulated and untraceable firearms in the hands of anyone who wants them does not help keep our communities safe and makes the job of law enforcement even harder”.

The Seattle judge who issued the temporary restraining order, will hold another hearing on August 10. Until that time, ‘Defense Distributed’ cannot share the 3d gun blue prints online.