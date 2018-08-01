Montgomery Lawyer Confirmed to Federal District Court

Will serve Middle-District, incluidng Montgomery

by Tim Lennox

A Montgomery lawyer has been confirmed as a district judge for the state’s central district, which is based in Montgomery.

President Trump nominated Emily Marks of Montgomery in September. She has practiced law in Montgomery since 1988 and specialized in labor, employment and civil rights law.

Also confirmed as an Alabama Federal Circuit Judge was Jeff Beaverstock. He’ll be on the Southern Circuit court in Mobile.

Both new judges graduated from the University of Alabama Law School. The announcement came from U.S. Senator Richard Shelby’s office. He describes both new judges as conservative: