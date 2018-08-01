More Rain & Storms; Flash Flood Watch in Effect

by Ryan Stinnett

THROUGH OUR WEDNESDAY: We’ll continue to have showers and thunderstorms form throughout the day, while plenty of moisture continues to flow in from the southwest. Much of South/Central Alabama could see some very heavy rainfall at times today that could lead to some localized flash flooding issues and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7PM Thursday for the area. Remember if you encounter flood waters, ALWAYS, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!!! Highs today will only be in the lower 80s.

FOR TONIGHT THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS: Rainfall will begin to diminish in coverage a little later tonight, but we should continue to see scattered showers and storms continue on through the overnight hours. Most of the activity should be over the southern half of the area, but a few showers and storms could linger in the northwestern parts of Central Alabama. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS: Eastern portions of the state have been defined in a “Marginal Risk” for severe storms today through 7:00 AM Thursday morning. An adequate amount of deep layer shear combined with sufficient instability will allow for a few storms to become strong to marginally severe with locally damaging winds being the main threat, but some hail is possible too.

REST OF USA BRIEF: One last day of excessive heat is forecast in the Pacific Northwest, then a cooler and wetter pattern is forecast. Unfortunately, this type of pattern also produces isolated dry thunderstorms and gusty winds for interior western locations, which may exacerbate and initiate fires. A very slow moving front will tap deep Gulf moisture and produce severe threats for the eastern states

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: A very moisture-rich air mass will remain in place and with the upper-trough remaining in place, tomorrow and Friday will continue to feature widespread and numerous showers and storms. Though the greatest coverage of convection will come during the afternoon and evening hours, a shower or storm is possible at anytime. For the rest of the work week, I would keep the umbrella close as scattered to numerous showers and storms will occur on a daily basis. We do not expect widespread severe weather this week, but as we have seen through out the summer, summer time storms can pack a punch with gusty winds and hail, and of course, tremendous amounts of lightning and intense rainfall. Between now and Friday, much of Central Alabama could receive 1-3 inches of rain. Of course, this will be very hit or miss with some locations getting a lot, while some locations not receiving all that much.

ATMOSPHERIC RADIATION UPDATE: As July comes to a close, sunspot counts are nearing a 10-year low. This is having a yin-yang effect on cosmic rays. New data from cosmic ray balloons show that radiation levels in the high atmosphere are increasing from coast to coast over the USA.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A standard summer weekend with scattered showers and storms on a daily basis. Highs in the lower to mid 90s, with very humid afternoon. Calm, muggy nights with lows in the lower 70s for most locations.

INTO NEXT WEEK: By early next week, the upper trough axis will be over the Southeast US, so we start to talk about hot and humid weather, with those daily showers/storms remain possible with highs in the mid 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: All is calm in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico and tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan