Traffic Alert for Sunday August 5th.

by Tim Lennox

Crews are scheduled to make repairs to a railroad crossing on Wares Ferry Road between Hollow Wood Road and East Boulevard N. this Sunday, August 5. The work will require Wares Ferry Road to be closed from 8:00 A.M. to approximately 5:00 P.M. Eastbound traffic will be diverted at Harvard Road, and westbound traffic diverted at the East Boulevard N. service road. Access to local businesses and residents will be maintained. Through traffic is advised to find an alternate route during the closure period, detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.