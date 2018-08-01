Woman Arrested in Selma Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Selma woman is charged with murder in the death of her estranged husband.

Police say 38 year old Jackquelin Dixon told investigators that she shot and killed 44-year-old Carl Dixon on Tuesday when she became afraid for her safety during a domestic dispute.

Police found the victim lying in the driveway of the suspect’s home on the 2100 block of Church Street.

Dixon was pronounced dead on the scene by the county coroner.

Jackqueline Dixon is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $100,000 bond.