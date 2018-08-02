Congresswoman Terri Sewell

7th annual congressional job fair

by Chris Searcy

Our Chris Searcy of Good Morning Chris interviewed Congresswoman Terri Sewell. She talked about how much her 7th annual congressional job fair meant to her.

“Each year, I host a job fair to connect job seekers with some of Alabama’s biggest employers! This year, my job fair will host more than 100 major employers from industries ranging from car manufacturing to law enforcement.”

Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell is serving her fourth term as the U.S. Representative of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. She is one of the first women elected to Congress from Alabama in her own right and is the first black woman to ever serve in the Alabama Congressional delegation.

Congresswoman Sewell sits on the exclusive House Ways and Means Committee and the distinguished House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence charged with the oversight of our national security. She is the Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on the Department of Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture, a key subcommittee on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

In her short time in Congress, Sewell has held several leadership positions, including Freshman Class President in the 112th Congress. This term, she was selected by Democratic leadership to serve as a Chief Deputy Whip, and sits on the prestigious Steering and Policy Committee, which sets the policy direction of the Democratic Caucus. Congresswoman Sewell is also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

A proud product of Alabama’s rural Black Belt, Congresswoman Sewell was the first black valedictorian of Selma High School. She is an honors graduate of Princeton University and Oxford University in England and received her law degree from Harvard Law School.