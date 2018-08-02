Montgomery Woman Died in Accident

by Tim Lennox

State authorities say a 53 year old Montgomery woman has died in an accident in East Alabama. State Troopers issued this statement

A single-vehicle crash at 12:36 p.m. today, Aug. 2, has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. Kelley Via, 53, was killed when the 2000 Nissan Frontier she was driving left the road and struck a tree. Via, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead a short time later at Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Ga. The crash occurred on Russell County 24 (Bradley Road), approximately 15 miles east of Phenix City. Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.