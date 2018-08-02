Over 1,100 Job Seekers Attend Terri Sewell’s Job Fair

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, August 2, Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell (D-AL) hosted her 7th Annual Congressional Job Fair at Alabama State University’s (ASU) Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. The job fair featured a total of 104 employers hiring in Alabama in industries ranging from the automotive industry to the military to health services. Over 1,100 job seekers attended this year’s job fair.

Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell (D-AL) released the following statement in regards to the job fair:

“As Representative for Alabama’s 7th District, my top priority is to give my constituents the tools and opportunities they need to succeed in today’s economy,” Sewell said. “During my time in Congress, we have brought the unemployment rate down from record highs during the recession, but we still have work to do eliminating unemployment and underemployment here in Alabama. A big thank you to ASU and my volunteers and staff who helped make today’s Job Fair possible. I was thrilled to see so many constituents connecting with employers from across our state.”