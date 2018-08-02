Periods Of Rain Continue Thursday

by Ben Lang

The rest of Thursday looks cloudy with bouts of light to moderate rain. The overall weather setup looks the same, though the stationary front has moved a little farther east. The best chance to see rain will be on the east side of the front, mainly east of I-65. The flash flood watch was cancelled early for much of the area, but a flash flood watch now continues until 7AM Friday for Covington county. The overall threat for flash flooding looks pretty low for the rest of the week. High temperatures today struggle to reach the low 80s thanks to the clouds and rain. Lows tonight drop to the low 70s with a few scattered showers.

The stationary front finally fades away on Friday, but rain is still possible (if not likely) during the day. Although, Friday’s rain may be a bit more typical of summertime, in more of a scattered afternoon variety. We could see some thunderstorms too, and high temperatures will range between the mid 80s to near 90 in some spots depending on where and when it rains. The rain tapers off for Friday night, with lows dropping back to the low 70s.

Rain chances are lower but not gone entirely this weekend. We’ll still see isolated to scattered afternoon/early evening activity on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures both days reach the low 90s. Rain chances look low to start off next week. Temperatures could reach the mid 90s Monday through Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances may trend back up late next week.