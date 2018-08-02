Rain and Scattered Storms at Times

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: The very moisture-rich air mass will remain in place today and tomorrow, and these days will continue to feature widespread and numerous showers and storms. Though the greatest coverage of convection will come during the afternoon and evening hours, showers and storms are possible at anytime. We do not expect widespread severe weather this week, but as we have seen through out the summer, summer time storms can pack a punch with gusty winds and hail, and of course, tremendous amounts of lightning and intense rainfall.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A ridge to the east begins to nudge west into Alabama, and that means showers and storms will thin out. For the upcoming weekend, it looks to be a standard summer weekend with scattered showers and storms on a daily basis. Highs in the lower to mid 90s, with very humid afternoons and calm, muggy nights with lows in the lower 70s for most locations.

INTO NEXT WEEK: By early next week, the upper ridge looks to strengthen across the area, so we start to talk about hot and humid weather returning to the state. We will maintain the daily threat of mainly afternoon, showers/storm with highs in the low to mid 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: All is calm in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico and tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

