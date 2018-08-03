Jackson Hospital Employee Shot in Armed Robbery

Jonathan Thomas,
Posted:
Updated:

by Jonathan Thomas

A Jackson Hospital employee has been shot after being involved in and armed robbery Friday morning. At 1:00 A.M. three Jackson Hospital employees and an employee at Nolan Hospital were held up at gunpoint in the 1200 block of Forest Avenue. The victim is being treated for their injuries and is in fair condition. So far no arrests have been made and Montgomery Police Department continue to investigate the robbery. Stay With Alabama News Network for the latest.

 

