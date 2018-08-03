Road Improvements to Eastern Boulevard to Begin August 6

by Alabama News Network Staff

Preparations for improvements to Eastern Boulevard from Woodmere Boulevard to Monticello Drive will begin Monday, August 6.

The improvements are part of an Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) project that includes the resurfacing of Interstate 85 from Eastern Boulevard to Taylor Road that began May 21.

The Changes

Continuing three lanes of traffic over interstate from Woodmere Boulevard to Monticello Drive,

Signalized entrance ramp to I-85 north and south ramp just north of Carmichael Road,

Dual rights onto I-85 north and south ramp just north of Carmichael Road,

Continuing three lanes across the interstate from Monticello Drive to Woodmere Blvd,

Upgraded signals at Carmichael Road, Interstate ramps, and Monticello Drive, and

Installation of overhead sign bridges at five locations along the Eastern Boulevard project limits.

Throughout the remainder of the project, the public can receive updates by visiting https://rp.dot.state.al.us/EBI/index.html, that includes a map of the changes on Eastern Boulevard.

During construction, lane closures will not occur during peak hours. Lane closures will only take place from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday.

ALDOT awarded the project to Midsouth Paving Inc. of Birmingham, at a cost of $16.4 million with 180 working days. The project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2019.

