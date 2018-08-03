Sunshine And Scattered Storms Return This Weekend

by Ben Lang

The sun is finally shining again across central and south Alabama. We’ll finally see lower chances for rain and a return to typical summertime heat and humidity this weekend. Today we’re only expecting isolated afternoon storms with highs topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. The showers and storms quickly taper off tonight, with lows dropping back into the low 70s.

We’ll start Saturday off with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures quickly warm to the low 90s, with a few scattered storms firing by the mid afternoon. Those storms go away Saturday night, with lows falling back into the 70s.

Sunday looks like a near carbon copy of Saturday, though temperatures warm a few extra degrees in the afternoon. Rain coverage may be even more isolated during the afternoon, so expect a healthy dose of sun during the day.

Rain chances remain isolated early next week. Monday and Tuesday look like the hottest days with highs in the mid 90s. Afternoon heat index temperatures almost certainly will be above 100°. Rain chances increase slightly late next week with an upper level disturbance approaching. High temps still top out at least in the low 90s next Wednesday through Friday. Overnight lows fall into the 70s each night.