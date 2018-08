Summertime Pattern Settles in

by Matt Breland

A typical summertime weather pattern is in store for the next few days to come. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s and scattered pop up rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the later afternoon hours across various parts of central Alabama. The days will start off with partly cloudy skies and then we heat up in the middle of the day. By the later afternoon is when the chances for those rain showers become a bit higher!