Andalusia Police Searches for Two Vehicles in Drive-by Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Andalusia Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened just before Noon today. Police say the shooting occurred on Snead Street.

Investigators have no suspects at this time, but they are looking for two vehicles: a black, 4-door Chevy Silvarado with a chrome package, and a small red car.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

If you have any information, call Andalusia police at 334-222-1155.