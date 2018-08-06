Hot Start to Week

by Ryan Stinnett

MORE OF THE SAME: If you liked the weekend’s weather you will love today’s…It will be a hot day with isolated to scattered showers and storms developing mainly during the afternoon; these should be few and far between. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 90s across much of South/Central Alabama this afternoon. Stay cool out there today!

THE WEEK AHEAD: Hot days ahead as a ridge in place means only isolated to scattered showers and storms to provide heat relief as highs climb into the lower and perhaps mid 90s. By the second half of the week, it still looks like the ridge over the Southeast should begin to breakdown as a trough begins to dig down from the north and into the region by Thursday. This trough will bring an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity from Wednesday through Friday, with rain chances in the 40-60% range these days. Highs will return to upper 80s and lower 90s the increase in clouds and threat for rain and storms.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEAK: Doesn’t look like the pattern will change a whole lot for next weekend. Expect those daily scattered afternoon showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. As of now, the GFS shows Saturday featuring more widespread convection with Sunday a bit more dry with more isolated convection.

Have a great day!

Ryan