School Safety Training

by Ellis Eskew

It’s called “Run, Hide, Fight” training.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office offered the class to cover the “what if’s?”

“So we had an open conversation about what they see in the classroom, which was pretty good for us and pretty good for them, so we all will be on the same page,” said Cunningham.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says his office now has access to cameras in the Montgomery Public school system.

“Like right, now we have School Resource Officers that work in the schools. And those officers pretty much know what is going on inside the school on a daily basis. But at the same time, if something were to be going on inside the school, it is great for us to pull up that school and be able to see what is going on inside that school. And we will be able to know what we are responding to,” said Cunningham.

The School Resource Officers are going back to school with special training as well.

“During the summer months is when we are trying to get our people prepared to start working in to the schools, letting them know what our expectations are of them working in the school.”

But when it comes to the debate of arming teachers, Sheriff Cunningham says he has his own opinion on the issue.

“I’d rather see a School Resource Officer in the school instead of arming a teacher…. That’s me,” said Cunningham.