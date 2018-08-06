Titus Man Killed When Ejected from Truck in Single-Vehicle Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash on August 5, has claimed the life of a Titus man.

David Clark Lionberger V, 31, was killed when the 1998 GMC pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees. Lionberger, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was transported to Baptist Medical Center South with injuries. The crash occurred on Weoka Road, approximately 10 miles north of Wetumpka.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.