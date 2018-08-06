Troy Dogs Found Malnourished Released from Animal Clinic

by Justin Walker

The two dogs that were found abandoned and severely emaciated three weeks ago and taken to the Troy Animal Clinic were released Monday.

Coco and Chanel, as the dogs were originally named, were taken to Troy Animal Rescue Project (TARP) to finish the healing process until they are healthy enough to be spayed and neutered and given up for adoption.

Tiffany Howington with TARP said the recovery she’s seen the dogs make in the last month has been miraculous. “Both dogs have gained almost twice what they weighed when they got here,” Howington said. ”

Coco and Chanel weighed about 14 pounds each when they first came. Chanel is about 28 pounds now and coco is 30.”

Howington says she owes that to the improvement of the dogs appetites.

“They both are eating like crazy. When they first came, they couldn’t eat because they were so sick and now both of them chow down. Their sunburns have healed substantially, they’re skin looks one hundred times better than it did.”

Howington says when both dogs have undergone procedures, they will be available for adoption. There is an application process.

Visit troyanimalrescueproject.org/adopt.php to begin the process.

We first reported the health and situation of the dogs in July.