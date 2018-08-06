Tuskegee Police Announce Arrests in June Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Quadarius Lamar Long in Tuskegee. Long was fatally shot on June 26 in 600 block of Judkins Court.

47-year-old Robert Reynolds, Jr., who is currently in federal custody on unrelated drug charges, and 30-year-old George Black are charged with felony murder in Long’s death.

“We are glad that we been able to secure warrants and make headway in this case. This effort would not have been possible without the valiant efforts from our Tuskegee Police Department’s Investigators and assistances of ALEA (SBI) and the Macon County Sheriff Office. We also want to thank Tony Garrett and the Central Alabama Crimestoppers’ Tip Hotline. Our Investigators are still investigating the incident and there may be more warrants secured in the process,” said Assistant Chief Loyd Jenkins.

Police have not said what led to the shooting. They are asking anyone with knowledge of Long’s murder to contact the Tuskegee Police Department at (334) 727-0200.