Two Killed in South Montgomery County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-vehicle crash onSunday, August 5, has claimed two lives.

Thomas James Barnes, 57, of Ramer was killed when the 1974 Chevrolet pickup he was driving collided with a 2004 Mitsubishi Galant. He was not using a seat belt. The driver of the Mitsubishi, Houston Louis Gill, 22, of Meridianville was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 82 mile marker, approximately 16 miles south of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.