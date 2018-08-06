Very Hot And Humid Start To The Week

by Ben Lang

It’s the first full week of August, and its going to feel every bit like it. High temperatures top out in the mid 90s this afternoon, and heat index temperatures are going to hover between about 100 and 105 degrees. There will be a few isolated storms this afternoon, but overall coverage will be very low thanks to high pressure in place across the deep south. Expect a slow cooldown this evening, with overnight lows dropping to the mid 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday’s weather looks more or less the same as today, with highs in the mid 90s and just isolated afternoon storms. Outside of an outside chance for rain (I think that makes sense), it should be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures slowly settle back into the mid 70s Tuesday night under a mostly clear sky.

A better chance for rain returns for the second half of the work week. A slow-moving front to our north gets close enough on Wednesday to at least slightly enhance rain chances. The extra rain should curb our afternoon highs a bit, but it still looks hot with highs at least reaching the low 90s through Friday. Right now, looks like the best chance for rain will be Friday through Sunday. Expect highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The chance for at least scattered afternoon showers and storms continues early next week.