Volunteers Welcome Students Back to School

by Andrew James

As many students across the area head back to school this week, one local group is making sure students get a special welcome back to class.

It is all part of the program Raised by the Power of Ten Men. The goal is to get volunteers from the community out into the schools on the first day to help bridge the gap between community members and students. Volunteers gave out high fives and cheered students on as they walked through the doors. One parent says she needed the encouragement more than her daughter did.

“It was me needing the cheering on,” explained Ashley Rankins, “I was nervous but she went in there with a breeze, she said ‘Bye mommy!'”

Montgomery Public School Officials say this is just one of many volunteering opportunities for the new school year. For more information on volunteer opportunities click here.