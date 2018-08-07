Hot And Humid Tuesday With Scattered Storms

by Ben Lang

Some showers and storms are already ongoing late this morning across southeast Alabama. These could clip parts of Covington, Crenshaw, and Pike counties over the next hour. The main story for the afternoon will be the heat. A heat advisory is in effect for part of the area until 7PM tonight. This area is mainly along the highway 80 corridor. Heat index temperatures may rise to 105° or above at times this afternoon. Temperatures slowly cool down to the mid 70s overnight under a mostly clear sky.

A slightly better chance for rain returns Wednesday, and that should keep area average high temperatures a touch lower. Still, we could see afternoon heat index temperatures above 100° at times. High temperatures for the rest of the workweek top out in the low 90s. The best chances for rain appears to be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with the approach of a slow-moving front.

That front stalls somewhere between central and north Alabama, keeping a decent chance for rain going through at least Monday. The front may gain some forward momentum on Tuesday, pushing through the area and dropping rain chances next Tuesday. High temperatures still reach the low 90s this weekend through Tuesday of next week, with lows in the low to mid 70s.