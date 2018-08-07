Neighbors get together for National Night Out

by Ellis Eskew

Neighbors across Montgomery and the country came out Tuesday evening for a meet and greet.

It’s all a part of National Night Out– A program to promote community and safety.

The Capitol Heights neighborhood met at a local park to grill out, listen to music, and meet their neighbors. Montgomery Police and Fire departments were there.

Danita Rivers with the Neighborhood Association tells us getting to know your neighbors is the first step in helping to create a safer neighborhood.

“When you know your neighbor and you see something suspicious , by you having that phone number or email address, you will be more cautious and will look out for them. And you will give them a ring and say, ‘hey, do you supposed to have someone at your door? Is there someone supposed to be looking at your lawn equipment? You will be more apt and caring if you know your neighbor… If you don’t, you won’t look out for them,” said Rivers.

National Night out is celebrated across the country. It is always the first Tuesday in August.