Pike County Schools Welcome Students Back

by Justin Walker

Pike County Schools welcomed students back to school Tuesday. Pike County Superintendent Mark Bazzell said teachers and staff have been waiting for the first day of school all summer long.

“Faculty, staff, and students were all enthusiastic about the day and so we’re ready to go,” Bazzell said.

The system is made up of two high schools, two elementary schools, a technical school, and a school that runs through 8th grade.

Banks School principal Shantell Rouse says her staff was glad to have their students return.

“The kids came back, they were ready to be back and to be honest, we were ready for them to be back,” Rouse said.

There are some changes to the school year. All students in the school system will enjoy breakfasts and lunches, free of charge, as part of the CNP program.

The Troy-Pike Center for Technology serves students in both the Pike County and Troy City School system. This year, students can take part in new programs that could benefit their future. The school allows students to learn about work development that leads to experience in the work field once those students have graduated high school.

“We have some new programs we’re really excited about,” Julie Simmons, the Center’s principal said. “We’re going to add an audit and insurance class combined with an app developemnt class and the kids are going to get college credit for that.”

Rouse says her school is going to participate in a book study that will help students bring more positivity to their everyday lives.

“We want our students to know that we dont want them to have a fixed mindset, thinking that they’re born with a certain amount of nobility,” Rouse said. “We want them to have a growth mindset that says that with just practice and perserverence, they’re potential is just limitless.” Banks is using bulletin boards throughout the school filled with positive messages that students can utilize everyday.

Superintendent Bazzell said students can expect to see new faces on two campuses. Goshen High welcomed a new principal, while goshen elementary now has a new assistant principal.