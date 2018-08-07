Pike Road High School Prepares For New Year In Georgia Washington Building

by Jalea Brooks

The sign on the building still reads “Georgia Washington Middle School”, but Wednesday marks the first day of school for students and teachers at Pike Road High School.

It was a quick turn around, but all summer long the school has been undergoing renovations, after purchasing the school from the Montgomery Public School System in the Spring. “If you could’ve seen this school probably, 2 weeks ago compared to where it is now, it’s miraculous how far it’s come” said principal David Sikes, walking through the halls of the school.

“The school will hold probably close to 8 or 9 hundred [students] and so we’ve only got only got about 525, or something of the nature” said Sikes pointing out many of the rooms that appear yo be untouched.

The plan is to use part of the school this school year, while upgrading older parts of the school for the next year. Though, even teachers in their revamped classrooms say they are looking forward to additional upgrades, “like the new heating and air” said 8th grade teacher, “and the new windows would be fantastic”.

There’s still millions of dollars worth of work that hasn’t been done including new flooring, windows, ac systems and electrical wiring. While a lawsuit may have challenged the 10 million dollar purchase of the school for months, Pike Road Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter says the additional 8 million dollars of renovations to the school will start almost immediately , and estimates and start date as early as a few weeks. and finishing up by the beginning of next school year.

There are plans to remove Georgia Washington’s name from the side of the building, although the sign out front reads “Pike Road High School – Georgia Washington Campus”.