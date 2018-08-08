Higher Weekend Rain Chances

by Ben Lang

We’re all dry through Wednesday morning across central and south Alabama. That’s likely to change this afternoon with scattered storms developing in the daytime heating. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy afternoon with highs temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s. The rain comes to a close this evening, and temperatures fall into the mid 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Additional scattered storms are likely by Thursday afternoon. High temps top out in the lower 90s. Thursday’s storms too should wind down during the evening. Thursday night looks quiet with lows dropping back into the 70s.

Better rain chances arrive Friday through the weekend with the approach of a slow-moving front. It looks like it’ll stall out across north or central Alabama for a few days. Highest rain coverage remains during the afternoon, but some showers or storms could linger through Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

The front washes out by early next week, providing no heat relief. We’ll trend back towards a typical summer pattern, with scattered afternoon storms Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High temps top out in the low 90s with lows in the 70s.