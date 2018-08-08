Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange Delivers 2019 Budget Message

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange has delivered an optimistic budget message for fiscal year 2019. He says the budget forecasts revenue of $250 million, the first time the city has ever reached that milestone.

Strange made his comments at Montgomery City Council on Tuesday night as he unveiled his budget proposals. It will be up to city council to decide whether to approve the mayor’s ideas.

For fiscal year 2018, Strange says revenue is expected to be nearly $243 million, with expenses at below $242 million. As a result, he says the city can boost reserves to $26 million, which is about 10% of the operating budget.

Some statistics from the mayor’s message:

2,400 city employees

Violent crime down 11%; overall crime down 3%

Lodging tax projected to generate $11 million

More than 166,000 hold jobs in the Montgomery area

Fiscal Year 2019 MAYOR MESSAGE