Two Wounded in Shooting at Stratford Village Apartments

by Alabama News Network Staff

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1700 block of Hamlet Court shortly after 4:30 a.m.. There, they located two individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds.

One of the shooting victim wounds are considered life-threatening and one is considered serious. Both were transported for treatment.

MPD is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Check back with Alabama News Network for more details as they become available.