A Little Less Rain This Weekend?

by Ben Lang

While Wednesday stayed mainly dry across central and south Alabama, it’s not shaping up to be a repeat performance today. Some sea breeze storms are edging their way into south Alabama already, with isolated downpours developing over Conecuh and Covington counties. We’re also likely to see scattered development across central Alabama during peak heating this afternoon. Before storms arrive, expect high temperatures to top out in the low 90s. Some storms may linger through at least early this evening, but still wind down overnight. We’ll return to a mostly clear/partly cloudy sky by Friday morning, with temperatures bottoming out in the mid 70s.

We may see a slightly higher coverage of storms Friday afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Those storms also wind down Friday evening, so we’ll start off our Saturday on a dry note with temperatures in the mid 70s. The chance for rain now looks lower Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but expect a fair number of storms each day. Highs both days reach the low 90s.

Monday’s rain chance could be a bit higher. High temperatures reach the lower 90s. Rain chances trend a little lower for the middle of next week. High temperatures Tuesday through Thursday reach the low to mid 90s.