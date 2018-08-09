Afternoon Storms Expected

by Ryan Stinnett

AFTERNOON STORMS A PLENTY: A quiet morning is expected to give way to active afternoon of showers and storms across the state. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s, and that will allow instability to build which will provide ample fuel for showers and storms this afternoon. Any storms which develop, will be capable of producing gusty winds and small hail, but the main concerns will be frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall. With these tropical downpours, it doesn’t take long for the threat of flash flooding to develop. For Friday, expect more of the same, with scattered to numerous showers and storms likely.

USA BRIEF: Very hot and dry conditions are likely to persist across portions of the western U.S. through at least the end of the week. Triple digit heat and dry humidity may further exacerbate the ongoing wildfire situation, particularly in California. Major Hurricane Hector will move further away from Hawaii through today. Rough surf and rip current threats will end.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change and we will continue to forecast a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday, with a scattered showers and storms expected, generally during the afternoon and evening hours. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to loer 90 for most locations both days as well.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered storms remain possible Monday, but the upper trough begins to slide east of the area by midweek and our weather should trend drier and hotter for the rest of next week. Showers and storms will become fewer in number and we should see more sun than clouds, with highs in the lower to mid 90s look to return the rest of next week.

DEBBY: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Debby was located near latitude 43.6 North, longitude 45.1 West. Debby is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph, and this motion with a further increase in forward speed is expected until the storm dissipates in another day or so.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast, and Debby could become an extratropical cyclone this afternoon or evening before dissipating on Friday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

Have a great day!

Ryan