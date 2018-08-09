District 5 MPS School Board Candidates Speak to Neighbors

by Ellis Eskew

Both Republican Jannah Bailey and Democrat Rhonda Oats spoke to the Halcyon Neighborhood Association.

They say they are looking to bring fresh vision and perspective to the board.

Jannah Bailey is a Montgomery native and the executive director of Child Protect Children’s Advocacy Center. She says she works a lot with children in the schools and she wants to help engage local families, along with creating unity on the board.

Rhonda Oats works with the Alabama Department of Education.

She says she has experience as an educator and would like to incorporate teachers ideas.

“We need to support the superintendent and we’ve got to stop micro managing. We’ve got to be a board that acts as a board, that implements policy and gets a budget in place, and manages and supervises the superintendent, and encourage and support her as she manages the principals and the central office,” said Bailey.

“I’ve been a teacher. I’ve been an administrator. I would like them to have the opportunity to get on board and listen to their ideas, to include them and involve them just a little bit more because they are there with the children each and every day. They know some things that have worked. They know some things that we might can try that will be more successful that we have not already done,” said Oats.

The general election is November 6th.